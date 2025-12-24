/Devdas to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: 5 popular movies that Govinda rejected

Govinda is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, who has successfully spread his charm and energetic persona globally over the decades. But do you know, the star has rejected some popular movies that took Indian cinema to the heights of success and boosted the careers of other actors.
Govinda, popularly known as Chi-Chi, is one of the most popular actors of 1990s, best known for his comedy films. While he has several hits to his credit, he also rejected many films that later became big hits and are still loved by the audience to date.
The iconic romantic movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali features Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff. Govinda rejected the role of Chunni Babu, later played by Shroff. The actor thought it was a secondary and supporting role, and being a leading actor, he eventually rejected the role. The role was then given to Jackie, who outshone his versatility, and the movie a huge hit.
The massive action romantic movie stars Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel. Chi-Chi was offered the role of Tara Singh, but he felt the script contained excessive abusive language, and he was against portraying or using such words on screen. So, he rejected the role and eventually Sunny Deol played the part. The film remains one of the biggest hits of Deol's career.
Govinda rejected the role of Rohit Gupta in Yash Chopra's classic film Chandni, which was later played by Rishi Kapoor. The reason behind his denial was that the character was wheelchair-bound, and Govinda didn't want to portray a physically disabled person sitting in one place for the entire film. Ultimately, he backed off from the iconic role opposite Sridevi.
In Subhash Ghai's directorial, Govinda refused the role of Vikrant Kapoor, later played by Anil Kapoor. The film co-starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akashaye Khanna. His thought on the role was that he wouldn't get the heroine's attention and would remain alone as the actress would go to Akshaye Khanna's character.
Govinda rejected the role of Prem Kumar, the show host of a quiz show. The actor was conscious about his image because he was involved in politics and felt the title “Slumdog” was undignified for him. Later, the role was played by Anil Kapoor, and it became an Oscar-winning movie.