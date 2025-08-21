/Sukesh Chandrasekhar's gift Jacqueline Fernandez a Beverly Hills home on Christmas

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar continues to send Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez luxurious gifts.

Ahead of Christmas Day, the actress has again received a gift from Sukesh, and this time it's a mansion in Beverly Hills and naming it the "Love Nest."

Chandrasekhar, who is currently behind bars at Mandoli Jail, New Delhi, always draws attention with his love letters and plush gifts for the Bollywood actress.

On Wednesday, Sukesh again wrote a letter for the actress ahead of Christmas Day, saying that this year, he's gifting him the Beverly home that he had made for her, which is finally completed.

He wrote, according to PTI, “Baby on this gracious, glorious day I present you, ‘The Love Nest’ your new, our new home in Beverly Hills. Yes, my love the same house which I made for you, for us, which you thought would not be completed. Baby I am proud to say I completed it for you and gifting it to you today on this Christmas day. But Baby it’s bigger and better, than how it was previously planned by us, that is a private, our own ‘19’ Hole golf course around our house.''

Expressing his feelings for the actress, Sukesh said that he's working on Jacqueline's dream of owning an IPL team.

He further mentioned, “Baby one more thing, on this Christmas day I wanna surprise is, one more dream of yours, I am working on which is owning an IPL team, I have placed my bids for RCB, god willingly we should be able to get a piece of action.

Earlier, as a Christmas gift, Sukesh had gifted the actress a 107-year-old vineyard in Southern France.

The actress continues to face scrutiny over her alleged connection with conman Sukesh.

