/Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh action-starrer enters Rs 600 crore club despite face off with James Cameron's Avatar 3

Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, Dhurandhar, is creating waves at the box office. The action-thriller, which released in cinemas on December 5, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and more. Despite facing a face-off from James Cameron's directorial Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar has managed to enter the Rs 600 crore club.

Box office report of Dhurandhar, Avatar: Fire and Ash

According to a report by Sacnilk, within 20 days of its release, Dhurandhar has minted Rs 607.25 crore in the domestic market. Reportedly, despite a ban in the Gulf countries, Dhurandhar is slowly and steadily breaking every single record. Dhurandhar had an overall 32.52% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, December 24.

While Avatar: Fire and Ash, which released in Indian cinemas on December 19, is yet to reach the goal of the Rs 100 crore club. As per the Sacnilk report, the third installment of Avatar has minted Rs 95.75 crore. Avatar: Fire and Ash had an overall 26.93% English occupancy on Wednesday, December 24.

All about Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar

Inspired by true events, the movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar. R Madhavan plays Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal, who is shown negotiating with the hijackers on the ground. However, due to pressure from higher officials, he ends up agreeing to the hijackers’ demands, leading to the release of the terrorists.

The first installment of Dhurandhar has been released in Hindi only. However, with the growing demand for dubbed versions from fans, the makers gave a treat to their fans. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India film.

Directed by James Cameron and co-written with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver from a story the trio wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the third installment in the Avatar franchise.