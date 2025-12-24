/'A video maker got swept away': Aditya Dhar takes subtle jab at Dhruv Rathee over Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is shattering box office records, and the film continues to be the audience's first choice at theatres. As the world of praise for the movie grows stronger, Dhar and the others who have been part of the movie are basking in its success.

Amid all this, the movie has faced immense scrutiny, with a prominent YouTuber, Dhruv Rathee, criticising the movie, calling it a "dangerous propaganda" film. Clips from Rathee's video have gone viral. However, as the clips went viral, netizens started hailing the movie and trolling the YouTuber for his views. Amid this, Dhar has hit back at the criticism with a sly dig.

Aditya Dhar hits back at Dhruv Rathee's video with a sly dig

While Aditya Dhar had not addressed the video directly, he did share a reaction that indirectly mentioned Rathee's video controversy. The appreciation post Dhar re-posted on his Instagram story read, “History is being rewritten in Indian cinema. By men & women who have fire in their hearts & love for their country. They wanted to tell a story to their country people. The best part of the box office success of #Dhurandhar is that it's organic.”

Without mentioning the name of Rathee, the Instagram post reads how a videomaker tried to criticise the movie and got swept away by a wave against him.

“All those crying "corporate bookings' in the week of release have suddenly become silent now. A video maker tried to criticise it recently & got swept away by a wave of criticism against him. Dhurandhar is a craze today. A tsunami which will sweep away any other release in its path. A tsunami which will roll into 2026. It is not going to stop soon,” the post reads.

Aditya Dhar's post Photograph: (X)

The note further stated, “A tsunami created by a young director from Delhi, @adityadharfilms and his team of actors & technicians. All united in vision & approach, positive in thought, passionate about storytelling and immense confidence in this director's work. @ranveersingh @actormaddy @rampal72 #AkshayeKhanna #EkMuthhiSauHaath… These names must be added today. They are equally vital. Each equally contributing to the success of #Dhurandhar @saraarjunn @therakeshbedi @gauravgera @danishpandor @manavgohil #JyotiDespande.”

Dhruv Rathee, a well-known YouTuber, had shared his reaction to the movie, slamming it for alleged propaganda and agenda-driven content. He had also criticised the violence in the movie earlier. However, his video faced a huge backlash, leading the YouTuber to switch off his comments to defend the movie.

Dhurandhar box office

Released on Dec 5, the movie is doing outstanding at the box office, and within a few weeks of its release, it had become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, and also one of the highest-grossing Hindi films, surpased privious hits such as Gadar 2 and others.

So far, the movie has earned over Rs 600 crore and is now marching towards Rs 700 crore club.