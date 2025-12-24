/Has Akshaye Khanna stepped away from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's success? Here's what we know

Akshaye Khanna has received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as colleagues for his powerful role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it was a multi-starrer spy thriller, but Khanna has stood out for his intense performance.

Amid the success, a report has recently revealed that the 50-year-old actor has stepped away from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. Initially, Khanna was expected to be a part of the third installment of the popular thriller franchise.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Akshaye Khanna will not appear in Drishyam 3?

As per a report by Bollywood Machine, his departure from the project comes from remuneration-related concerns and creative differences with the makers. Reportedly, after the success of Dhurandhar, the actor has demanded a significant hike in his fee and has also requested certain changes to his on-screen look in Drishyam 3. The talks between both parties allegedly failed, leading to Khanna dropping out of the film.

Reports claim that the negotiations are ongoing, but it has not been officially confirmed yet.

About Drishyam 3

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. It is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, and also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and more.

About Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to run in theatres. Led by Ranveer Singh, it has reportedly crossed Rs 800 crore globally. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Akshaye Khanna's work front

After Dhurandhar, he is set to make his Telugu cinema debut with Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, he will play the role of Asuraguru Shukracharya in the project. Khanna is reportedly also a part of an upcoming action thriller led by Sunny Deol, Ikka.