/Akshaye Khanna to star in Bhagam Bhag 2 alongside Akshay Kumar? Here's what we know

Akshaye Khanna has taken over social media with his powerful performance in Dhurandhar, and now he is reportedly gearing up to return to comedy with Bhagam Bhag 2. This marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after more than a decade.

Akshaye Khanna to join Bhagam Bhag 2 cast?

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, Khanna has joined the sequel, which already features Akshay Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Reportedly, the project is set to go on floors in February 2026, and is tentatively planned to release in theatres at the end of the year.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Khanna and Kumar's reunion

If the buzz is true, then Bhagam Bhag 2 will mark their reunion after more than a decade. The actors worked together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan (2010), which also starred Katrina Kaif. As soon as the news surfaced, fans were excited to see the duo in comedic space.

About Bhagam Bhag 2

Reportedly, directed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, it is a sequel to the 2006 hit Bhagam Bhag. The first film was created by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal, and it went on to become a cult favourite.

The first installment revolved around a struggling theatre group that accidentally finds itself stuck in a murder investigation. They also cross paths with gangsters and criminals, which leads to a chaos. The cast also included Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Asrani.