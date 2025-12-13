/Akshaye Khanna’s schoolmate describes the Dhurandhar actor as the ‘original heartbreak kid’; know why

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar continues to make headlines. Playing the role of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's film, the actor has gained some of the strongest reviews of his approximately three-decade-long career. Amid all the appreciation for his latest performance, his former schoolmate's nostalgic post has gone viral.

What does the post say?

Taking to the X, Saira Shah Halim, a West Bengal politician, shared some lesser-known moments of the actor in his school days at Lawrence School Lovedale in Ooty. Khanna was a few years senior to her, and she described him as the campus’s "original Heartbreak Kid."

"There was a lot of excitement one day, the buzz was that Vinod Khanna's son is joining in class 11th and we were intrigued about who or what he looked like," recalling the old days she wrote. "For the next two years we saw him every day… and boy, he was the school crush! Period. "

A mysterious person

Halim described him as the "quiet storm," and not the boisterous sports captain. He was rarely spotted at any school socials or in large groups, and mostly preferred solitary walks across the campus or sipping tea on the lawns. "Despite never being a 'ladies man' in the traditional sense, he was the most popular senior on campus."

His father, actor Vinod Khanna, and stepmom frequently visited him, she recalled. Since the post surfaced, it has gained a lot of attention, and fans love him for remaining low-key and introspective, despite his famous lineage.

Fans react

Netizens lauded the warmth and detailed description she gave about Khanna. Fans are calling him a "proud icon of the introvert community. "Another said, "He was very handsome in his prime." Many found it "relatable." "He literally stole the show, all the way from his character’s entry to the end," wrote the third fan.

People are glad that he finally found the recognition he deserved.