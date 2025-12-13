/Diljit Dosanjh reunites with Imtiaz Ali for second project, shares BTS moments | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh has recently completed the shooting of his second collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The singer and actor confirmed the news on his social media. Dosanjh shared a behind-the-scenes vlog and a carousel of photos giving a sneak peek of the yet-to-be-titled project to his fans.

Diljit Dosanjh's vlog

Currently filmed in Punjab, the vlog features Dosanjh following his daily routine on set, from his early morning workout to relishing a healthy breakfast, and heading out for shooting schedules. Fans also had a glimpse of the actor filming in front of a green screen and interacting with Imtiaz Ali.

He also shared a set of pictures with a caption, "Wrapped Shooting For @imtiazaliofficial Sir’s Film," in which he can be seen sharing a warm moment with the filmmaker and then boarding a chartered aircraft.

Dosanjh-Ali collaboration

While the plot of the film has not been revealed yet, fans are too excited to see what the duo will deliver next after the successful collaboration in Amar Singh Chamkila. It was a biographical drama based on the life of Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Parineeti Chopra alongside Dosanjh.

The film received international appreciation with two nominations at the International Emmy Awards: Best Actor for Diljit Dosanjh and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Currently, Dosanjh is gearing up for his upcoming film Border 2, which is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film. It is directed by Anurag Singh and features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Backed by T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 will release on January 23, 2026.