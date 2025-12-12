/Vidyut Jammwal's new look in Hollywood debut movie Street Fighter makes netizens excited: 'It's crazy waiting'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming action-adventure thriller Street Fighter, releasing next year. On Friday, December 12, 2025, the makers of the film released the first poster of the actor's character that took the internet by storm. With his new look unveiled, fans are already going gaga over his unique and bold look.

The Shocking reveal of Vidyut Jammwal's new avatar

The creators of the movie, Street Fighter, released the first poster of Vidyut Jammwal's character. Since the photo was aired on social media, it has grabbed the attention of the audience and the fans across the internet. Jammwal, in a new bald avatar, completely excites the fans of the actor, who go insane crazy, flooding the comment section with their overview, expressing their shock and excitement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor has stepped away from his long, straightened hair to a bald look. His completely shaved head gives a mystical and powerful aura to the character's look and has created massive curiosity.

Vidyut Jammwal's Hollywood Debut

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to star in Street Fighter, Hollywood’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise. The actor is known globally for his exceptional martial arts skills and high-octane action performances and is now taking a step further in his acting career onto the international stage. In the film, Jammwal takes on the role of Dhalsim, a mystical yogi revered for his spiritual powers and unique combat abilities. His portrayal already gathered attention after the reveal of his new bald look.

The movie features a star-studded cast that includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, and many others.

About the movie

Street Fighter is an upcoming American martial arts film directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. The movie is set in 1993, following Ryu and Ken Masters, who are being pulled back together by Chun-Li into the World Warrior Tournament to uncover a conspiracy.