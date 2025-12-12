Google Preferred
  Gangnam Style fame PSY in trouble? South Korean idol's agency, vehicles raided by police; Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 15:56 IST
PSY Photograph: (X)

South Korean musician PSY is in trouble after reports of his agency and vehicles being raided by the police surfaced on social media. He gained global recognition post the hit song Gangnam Style. Read to know more.

Renowned South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer PSY, who gained global stardom with his song Gangnam Style, is in legal soup after reports of his agency and vehicles being raided surfaced on social media. But what led to the sudden move by police authorities? Let's delve into knowing more details.

Why were PSY's agency and vehicles raided?

According to a report of The Chosun Daily, as per PSY's agency, P Nation, and others on December 11th, Seoul Seodaemun Police Station raided the musician's agency office and vehicles in Sinsadong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 4th on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act.

Moreover, the police have reported securing PSY's mobile phone for digital forensics and are gathering materials related to non-face-to-face prescriptions and proxy prescriptions. Reportedly, in response, P Nation stated, “We have actively cooperated with the investigation authorities' requests and will take necessary measures according to legal procedures in the future.”

As per the report, the police had booked PSY on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act, among other charges, last August. PSY is accused of receiving prescriptions for psychotropic drugs 'Janaque' and 'Seutillnokseu' from a university hospital in Seoul from 2022 until recently without undergoing in-person treatment and having his manager collect them on his behalf.

All about PSY

After releasing his debut studio album Psy from the Psycho World! (2001), Psy gained international prominence 11 years later with the hit singles Gangnam Style and Gentleman, both of which reached the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Gangnam Style was a global viral phenomenon upon its release, with its music video becoming the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views.

