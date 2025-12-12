/Happy Birthday Regina Hall: Scary Movie, One Battle After Another, Black Monday- 7 Best movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Regina Hall, a multi-talented artist who has outshone herself and proven her vesatality by doing range of roles from humorous to giving intense performance. On her birthday, take a look at the list of her 7 best movies and TV shows.
Regina Hall is an American actress considered one of Hollywood's most popular comedy queens. The actress has showcased her acting skills, along with her expressive dialogue delivery, elevating the characters' roles and delivering intense performances that elevate any scene she portrays.
From the highly acclaimed Scary Movie to Girls Trip, Hall gained widespread popularity for her versatility and charm. Check out the compiled list of best movies and TV shows, the star has appeared in, making it unforgettable.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Regina Hall plays Brenda Meeks in the cult classic comedy horror movie. The movie follows Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris) and her friends, who mistakenly kill a man. Later, they realise that someone was keeping an eye on them as they receive threatening messages.
Where to watch: Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video
The comedy queen plays Deandra in an Oscar-nominated comedy-action thriller. The story revolves around Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, who lives with his vigorous and self-contained daughter, Willa. The turning point comes when his daughter, Willa, goes missing, and Bob goes on a wild mission to find her.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Regina Hall plays Ryan Pierce, a successful lifestyle guru, in this comedy-drama. She’s invited to be a speaker at the Essence Festival, and this gives her the opportunity to reunite with her college friends, Sasha (Queen Latifah), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith, and Dina (Tiffany Haddish). Their group, named Flossy Posse, heads to New Orleans, where their trip turns wild and life-changing for all of them.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Regina Hall depicts the role of Laura Taylor in the mysterious horror movie. She and her husband, John, played by Morris Chestnut, are struggling to have a baby. Later, they decide to hire Anna (Jaz Sinclair) to be their surrogate. However, things take a dramatic turn when Anna's psychotic obsession with John becomes dangerous.
Where to watch: ZEE5
This comedy fantasy movie centres on Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall), who is a successful businesswoman and acts ruthlessly with her employees. Magically, she has been turned into her 13-year-old self to navigate her school life and confront her past harshness.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Regina Hall stars as Joan in a romantic comedy movie. It follows her dysfunctional relationship with Bernie, played by Kevin Hart. Meanwhile, their friends Debbie (Joy Bryant) and Danny (Michael Ealy) also struggle with their love life, experiencing ups and downs, where the real challenges of merging lives and dealing with family create big drama throughout.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In an American historical dark comedy television series, Regina Hall plays Dawn Towner. The show revolves around a group of newcomers, who are trying to take advantage of Wall Street's perilous situation while overpowering the institution's veteran operators.