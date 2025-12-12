/Happy Birthday Regina Hall: Scary Movie, One Battle After Another, Black Monday- 7 Best movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Regina Hall is an American actress considered one of Hollywood's most popular comedy queens. The actress has showcased her acting skills, along with her expressive dialogue delivery, elevating the characters' roles and delivering intense performances that elevate any scene she portrays.



From the highly acclaimed Scary Movie to Girls Trip, Hall gained widespread popularity for her versatility and charm. Check out the compiled list of best movies and TV shows, the star has appeared in, making it unforgettable.