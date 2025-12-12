/Emotional Hema Malini shares Dharmendra's wish that remained unfinished

Dharmendra, the He-Man of Indian cinema, passed away on 24 Nov at his Juhu home in Mumbai. Weeks after the superstar left the world, the actor's wife and veteran actor Hema Malini took part in a prayer meet held in the national capital, New Delhi.

Organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, Malini, who is also a BJP MP, was present at the event with her two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and son-in-law Viabhav Vohra. Esha's ex-husband and businessman Bharat

Takhtani were also part of the prayer meet.

Hema Malini gets emotional remembering Dharmendra

Remembering Dharmendra, a prayer meet was organised in Delhi on 11 Dec. The event was attended by several prominent politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, actress and MP Kangana Ranaut and others, who paid their respects to the late actor.

During the event, Malini also delivered the speech. However, she couldn't hold back her tears as she remembered her late husband.

Standing on the stage with her two daughters, the actor called Dharmendra's death, an ''inconsolable shock.''

“The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me, it is an inconsolable shock, the breaking of a companionship that stood the test of time,” Hema said on stage.

Speaking further, the actress turned politician shared how Dharmendra developed a love for the Urdu language and was very good with poetry and other things.

Looking at the veteran actor's passion, Malini shared how she suggested to the actor that he should write a book, and the Sholay actor took the idea seriously. Unfortunately, his wish remains unfinished.

The actress said, “Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged… jab woh Urdi ki Shayari karne lage. Unki khaas baat yahi thi koi bhi paristithi ho woh uske anusar turant ek sher suna dete the...yeh unki khoobi thi (He used to write poetry and verses in Urdu. The most special thing about it was that he could recite a verse or a line on any situation randomly).''

''I often told him he should write a book - his fans would have loved it. So, he was very serious about it and was planning everything, but woh kaam par adhura reh gaya (it is left unfinished),” Hema added.

Hema calls her and Dharmendra's love true

Hema was seen emotional throughout the event as she was seen wiping her tears several times. When she stepped on the stage to speak about her and Dharmendra's life, her voice trembled. However, she still managed to deliver a speech.

Recalling their journey from working on the film sets to becoming each other's life partners, the actress called their love, ‘true.’

“Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi. Hum dono ne shaadi ki. Woh mere liye ek bohot hi samarpeet jeevansaathi baney. Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe (The person with whom I played love scenes in films became my life partner. Our love was true and we had the courage to face all hard situations. We both got married. He became a devoted husband to me, and was a pillar of support and stood by me through each and every step in life),” she said.