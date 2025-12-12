National Horse Day 2025: 6 Celebrities who love this animal- Johnny Depp, Jamie Foxx, Salman Khan and others

On Dec 13, National Horse Day is celebrated to honor the animal and its contribution to society in different forms. Marking the day, here we take a look at celebrities, who share a deep passion for this animal and take care of them like their own babies.
Not all celebrities' pets are small and furry; many share a deep love for horses. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has adopted horses, and Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a farm with ample space for his Equines.
On National Horse Day, let's explore the lives of celebrities who own horses and cherish their time with these majestic creatures.
Johnny Depp owns a horse named Goldeneye, a one-eyed horse who was cast in the film Sleepy Hollow. After the film, Depp adopted him, saving him from being put down or used in other movies or projects for work. Due to the horse's missing eye, the actor decided to take the step and give him shelter on his farm in Kentucky.
Jamie Foxx owns a horse named Cheetah. The horse is also well-trained and made an appearance in Foxx's movies, Django Unchained. The actor appeared with his horse in many scenes, showcasing the world their natural bond and even performed impressive bareback stunts in the movie.
Salman Khan owns two horses, Bajrangi and Bhaijaan, at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor usually posts images with the four-legged animals, showing his immense love for them.
Kendall Jenner owns several horses, named Belle, Dylan, and Arizona. Jenner is often seen riding and enjoying the cowgirl experience with her pets. The actress has stated in several interviews and in her reality show that she grew up riding and got her first pony, Megan, at age 10.
Randeep Hooda is a passionate polo player and equestrian who is actively involved in the sport. He owns numerous horses that he has rescued and adopted.
Miley Cyrus shares a deep connection with animals, and she also owns a horse named Blue Jeans, a Lipizzaner horse, who was also featured in her movie, Hannah Montana. Unfortunately, it passed away in early 2024.