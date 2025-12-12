/Dhurandhar banned in Gulf countries - How many Indian films have got banned before?

Aditya Dhar’s film has reportedly been banned from release in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Sources told Bollywood Hungama that the film is perceived as an “anti-Pakistan film.”

Inspired by incredible true stories, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy who is sent across the border on a mission called Dhurandhar. After the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, director Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) is allowed to execute his plans to infiltrate the terror operations in the neighbouring country. As part of his mission, he sends Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, to Pakistan’s Lyari town to get close to the infamous Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).