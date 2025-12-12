/Dhurandhar banned in Gulf countries - How many Indian films have got banned before?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has reportedly been banned in the Gulf region. However, this is not the first time that an Indian movie has faced scrutiny like this.
Aditya Dhar’s film has reportedly been banned from release in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Sources told Bollywood Hungama that the film is perceived as an “anti-Pakistan film.”
Inspired by incredible true stories, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy who is sent across the border on a mission called Dhurandhar. After the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, director Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) is allowed to execute his plans to infiltrate the terror operations in the neighbouring country. As part of his mission, he sends Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, to Pakistan’s Lyari town to get close to the infamous Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 also faced scrutiny for its content in Middle East countries. The movie was banned from release in Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. Although no official reason was shared for the ban, reports suggested it was due to the portrayal of Islamic countries. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie stars Salman as an Indian spy.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s aerial thriller was also stopped from releasing in Gulf countries except the UAE, reportedly due to the portrayal of cross-border conflict with Pakistan.
Akshay Kumar’s espionage thriller also faced backlash in several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. However, the movie was cleared for release in the UAE. The film revolves around a RAW officer who goes on a rescue mission to save people on an Indian flight that has been hijacked.
Anurag Kashyap’s classic Gangs of Wasseypur, which revolves around gang rivalries, was banned from release in Kuwait and Qatar due to the graphic violence and harsh language shown in the movie.
Yami Gautam’s political drama Article 370 is based on one of the most debated and controversial topics in Indian history: Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the movie was not screened in Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.