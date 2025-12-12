/ D4vd case: Celeste Rivas grand jury witness set to be arrested? Here's the truth

For the American singer and songwriter D4vd, life has come to a standstill ever since his name has emerged in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her body was found in a highly decomposed state inside the Tesla car, registered under the name of the singer. Several twists and turns have taken place post the investigation. In the latest development, the first arrest is yet to be made, but who is it? Let's delve in to know more details.

Is the grand jury witness set to be arrested?

According to a TMZ report, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, who is overlooking the case, reportedly exited the grand jury room and confronted attorney Evan Jenness in the hallway of the courthouse. Jennese, who represents the witness and Robert Morgenroth, D4vd's music manager, who had previously testified in the connection to the death investigation.

Moreover, Silverman informed Jenness that she would request a judge to issue a "body attachment", which is a legal order to detain and force a witness to testify. The witness, whose identity remains undisclosed, had not shown up.

Silverman reportedly said she planned to have the woman taken into custody and brought before the grand jury. The woman appears to be represented by Jenness, the same lawyer who is advising Morgenroth. The music manager previously spent several days testifying in the closed-door proceedings.

What was the major detail of D4vd which authorities have unravelled?

According to a report by TMZ, singer D4vd, who has been identified as a suspect by the cops, had a freezer, which is large enough to store a body. Reportedly, this comes in after a relevant fact had been established that the body had been apparently frozen for months.