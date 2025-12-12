/Akhanda 2 X review: Balakrishna starrer garners mixed reaction from netizens

Telugu-language fantasy action film Akhanda 2, featuring Balakrishna in the lead role and helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, was released in cinemas on December 12, after several challenges. Several viewers took to their social media platforms to express their views, and some have given mixed reactions to it. Let's examine their views on the film.

Netizens' reaction to Akhanda 2

Post the release of the film, netizens took to X to share their opinion. One user wrote, "Akhanda 2 is a 3-hour torture. Brain-dead writing, cringe dialogues, and Balayya's OTT roaring. Directionless screenplay, cheap VFX, and zero logic. Thaman's BGM is the only relief. Total disaster. Save money and sanity!"

Another user wrote, "Revised Akhanda today. Decidedly ruined my day by watching this film. From the start, I felt it as artificial scenes and artificial reactions of the people in the film. Only the last 45 minutes of the film caught my attention since its narrative is so good. Thaman's BGM."

"Akhanda 2 is a mass tsunami. Balayya's screen presence = goosebumps every second! Boyapati's direction is on fire, and Thaman's BGM is shaking theaters. A must-watch for mass lovers!" wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, “Akhanda 2 review: Akhanda 2 is engaging, energetic, and packed with elevation scenes. No words for Balayya's performance. Explosive action, strong emotions, and a thunderous climax. Jai Balayya's terrific roar. @MusicThaman blasted excellent BGM Boya Oora Masss Blockbuster.”

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra, among others.