/Friday OTT Releases (December 12, 2025): Single Papa, Kaantha, F1: Watch these 7 latest movies and shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more

This Friday brings an amazing lineup of OTT releases. From Kunal Khemu's comedy drama, Single Papa, to the action sports thriller, F1, featuring Brad Pitt, here's the list of seven new releases that will make your weekend sorted.
The lineup of this week's Friday releases features a mix of entertainment from emotional thrillers to mysterious crime dramas.
The list includes Kunal Khemu’s heartwarming comedy-drama Single Papa to the much-loved action sports drama, F1, starring Brad Pitt. Clearly, this Friday's releases will surely keep you hooked for the entire weekend.
Where to watch: Netflix
Featuring Kunal Khemu as Gaurav Gehlot in the heartwarming comedy drama. He is a charming man, who decides to adopt a baby after his divorce. This sudden commitment gives tension to his family, leaving everyone in a state of confusion as they try to navigate the new personality of Gaurav, who still misplaces his personal necessities.
Where to watch: Netflix
Set in the 1950s, a Tamil thriller explores a tense situation between Dulquer Salmaan as T.K. Mahadevan and Samuthirakani as Ayya, a legendary Madras filmmaker, after Mahadevan takes over Ayya's female-centric film and renames it. A shocking twist occurs when the lead actress dies on set, leading the police investigation to reveal dark rivalries, power struggles, and long-hidden secrets.
Where to watch: Apple TV
The story of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), an F1 driver from the '90s, who quits racing after an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he was convinced by the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team, APXGP, owned by his former teammate Rubén (Javier Bardem), to return to the racetrack to help them.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Tisca Chopra, starring Radhika Apte as Smita. Her life is shattered after her husband and cousin are found dead. From there, her simple lifestyle turned upside down as it dragged her into a web of secrets, infidelity, and betrayal in a small town.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The series stars Kritika Kamra, Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha and more. It follows a complex, modern Indian family drama with strong, realistic female leading characters exploring their identities, relationships, and womanhood.
Where to watch: Netflix
A mini-series follows a Spanish police thriller set in the city of Barcelona. It revolves around a dead body that is found burned and hung from an iconic Antoni Gaudí building. A police inspector named Milo Malart, who has recently been suspended for insubordination, is forced back to take charge of the investigation and solve the case.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Rian Johnson, it's a mystery thriller that focuses on Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. He is on a mission to investigate the unimaginable murder of a Catholic Monsignor, played by Josh Brolin, that took place within the church walls.