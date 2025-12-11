/Happy Birthday Bill Nighy: 10 Best Movies of the Oscar-Nominated Actor to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Other OTT Platforms

Bill Nighy is a British actor who is known for his work on stage and screen. He began his career with the Everyman Theatre, Liverpool, and made his London debut with the Royal National Theatre. He gained acclaim for his roles in David Hare's Pravda in 1985, Harold Pinter's Betrayal in 1991, Tom Stoppard's Arcadia in 1993, and Anton Chekhov's The Seagull in 1994. Let's check out a few of his films you can binge-watch on OTT platforms.