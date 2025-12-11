/Happy Birthday Bill Nighy: 10 Best Movies of the Oscar-Nominated Actor to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Other OTT Platforms

On the occasion of Bill Nighy's 75th birthday, here are a few of his films, including The Constant Gardener and Shaun of the Dead, among others.
Bill Nighy is a British actor who is known for his work on stage and screen. He began his career with the Everyman Theatre, Liverpool, and made his London debut with the Royal National Theatre. He gained acclaim for his roles in David Hare's Pravda in 1985, Harold Pinter's Betrayal in 1991, Tom Stoppard's Arcadia in 1993, and Anton Chekhov's The Seagull in 1994. Let's check out a few of his films you can binge-watch on OTT platforms.
The film narrates the story of eight couples, of mixed ages and walks of life, who encounter love in their own special ways—all this in the beautiful days leading up to Christmas in London.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video