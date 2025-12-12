/75 years of a remarkable life! PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and others wish Rajinikanth on his birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday today (12 Dec). To mark this special day, wishes for the actor's well-being have been pouring in from his millions of fans, friends and followers from across the world.

This birthday is extra special as it comes after the actor has completed a glorious 50 years in the film industry and was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, and others wish Rajinikanth on his birthday

Heartwarming wishes have been pouring in from across the world. Among his millions of fans, Rajinikanth's friends from the industry have also shared their wishes for the iconic actor.

PM Narendra Modi, who shares a good bond with the actor and has met on several occasions, has shared greetings with Thiru Rajinikanth.

Saying that he has captivated generations with his performance, the actor said,'' PM Narendra Modi wished Rajinikanth on his birthday, writing, “Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life. @rajinikanth.”



Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Dhanush wish Rajinikanth

On Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, Kamal has shared a picture with the actor on his social media and wrote, “75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth.”

Thanking Rajinikanth for inspiring generations, Mohanlal wrote in a post on X, “Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth.”