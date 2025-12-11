/Birthday special:Jailer, Coolie, and more: 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms

Streaming on: Prime Video

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is packed with action, drama, and thrills. The story revolves around a supercop who guns down a criminal in a murder case. However, his struggle to justify his actions puts him in the middle of a major crime investigation.

The film has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.