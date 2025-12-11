/Birthday special:Jailer, Coolie, and more: 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms

On Rajinikanth's birthday, take a look at his best movies that you should watch - from Jailer, Coolie and more.
Happy Birthday Thalaiva! On December 12, superstar Rajinikanth will turn 75, and to celebrate his birthday, here we take a look at his best movies that you can watch on streaming platforms.
Streaming on: Netflix
In this emotional and action-packed drama, Rajinikanth plays the role of an elder brother who can go to any lengths to protect his sister. However, as the wedding of his sister approaches, complications arise that threaten to rupture their bond. Keerthy Suresh plays the sister.
Streaming on: Prime Video
One of the highest-grossing movies of the superstar! In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a retired jailer whose life is disrupted when his son is kidnapped by a criminal gang. To find the goons, he has to step again into the dark world to bring his son back.
Streaming on: Prime Video
One of the most popular movies of Rajinikanth. In the film, the veteran actor plays a dual role, one as scientist Dr Vaseegaran, and the other as a robot named Chitti, both played by him. The robot is created to ease the life of humankind, and it does, until things take a drastic turn when the scientist dismantles Chitti after he falls for his girlfriend, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the process is taken over by another scientist, who corrupts Chitti and turns him into a harmful machine.
Streaming on: ZEE5 / Prime Video
One of the greatest films of Rajinikanth, a classic that has transcended generations and is still a favourite among his fans. In the movie, the actor plays the role of Sivaji, a software system architect who battles corruption.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Rajinikanth once again dons khaki as a ruthless and clever cop in Mumbai. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film revolves around his chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster to fulfil his own secret agenda.
Streaming on: Netflix
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Rajinikanth as a hostel warden, Kaali, who becomes the target of a politician and his gangster son. The actor delivered a fun and pleasing performance with his classic swag and punchlines. The film also features Simran, Trisha Krishnan, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others.
Streaming on: JioCinema / Hotstar
Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film stars Rajinikanth, Winston Chao, Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, and Kishore. The story revolves around an ageing gangster who has been released from prison. However, a peaceful life does not await him as he sets out on a mission to take revenge on his rivals while searching for his wife and daughter.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film centres on Rajinikanth’s character, a gold smuggler who is shocked when his close friend is murdered. Determined to uncover the truth, he goes up against a powerful gang led by Simon, played by Nagarjuna. Aamir Khan makes his Tamil debut in the film.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Directed by Shankar, the movie is the second instalment of Enthiran (or Robot). The film picks up from where Enthiran ended and revolves around scientist Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth), who created Chitti. Now, he has another issue to tackle as the cellphones in the city begin disappearing. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is packed with action, drama, and thrills. The story revolves around a supercop who guns down a criminal in a murder case. However, his struggle to justify his actions puts him in the middle of a major crime investigation.
The film has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.