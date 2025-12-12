/Happy birthday Rajinikanth: From a bus conductor to superstar - journey of Thalaiva | In pics

50 years of Rajinikanth have been full of entertainment, while the initial years may have gone unnoticed, but those years built him as an actor. His journey began in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal, directed by the legendary K. Balachander. In the movie, Rajini plays a small role alongside Kamal Haasan. However, the actor got his breakthrough as a villain through films like Moondru Mudichu and 16 Vayathinile.

By the late 70s and early 80s, Rajinikanth got a fair share of roles as he went on to shift his gears from protagonist to antagonist. But if we talk about which was Rajinikanth's first movie as a solo lead, it was the 1978 film Bhairavi.

