/Huma Qureshi opens up about her relationship with paparazzi; 'I don't want to put...'

Huma Qureshi recently shared her opinion about the paparazzi culture and acknowledged both sides of the perspective amid Jaya Bachchan's sharp criticism about them. The Maharani actor also revealed her relationship with the photographers and how celebrities benefit from them.

Huma Qureshi on Paparazzi

During a recent interview with India Today, Qureshi said, "I have a very healthy relationship with the paparazzi. I think they are also important. I won't lie, but we use them when we need to promote our films or bring a certain aspect of our lives into the public eye. There have been times when we needed to promote our films, so we invited them to premieres. When we want to be spotted somewhere, we call them. I don't want to put all the blame on them."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mutual respect is important

She explained that her relationship with paparazzi has evolved over time, and it is important to have mutual respect to communicate boundaries. "Sometimes, when I don’t look my best, I tell them not to post my pictures, and they usually respect that," Qureshi said.

Also Read: Vidyut new look in Hollywood debut movie Street Fighter makes fans excited

About their darker side

However, there's a darker side of the photographers as well, who do not hesitate to ask uncomfortable questions and click photographs from inappropriate angles. "If you want to intrude on my privacy, you will ask questions that I won’t find appropriate… There’s a limit people should not cross, but we do cross it. As a female actress, I have experienced all of this," she recalled about a past press conference.

How she handles such situations

After years of being in the industry, she has learned to handle such situations. "Earlier, I used to hesitate because I was scared my answers would trend the next day. Now, I call out inappropriate behaviour," Qureshi said. “Don’t misbehave and don’t let others misbehave.”

Jaya Bachchan's comments on paparazzi

Earlier, during an interview with Barkha Dutt, Jaya Bachchan revealed that she shares “zero” relationships with paparazzi and questioned their professionalism and conduct. She highlighted that they lack training and decorum, due to which she doesn't like photographers. The veteran actor's remark went viral, sparking a debate on social media.

Later, actor Shatrughan Sinha also gave his opinion on the paparazzi culture and supported them. He praised their sense of style and professionalism as well.

Huma Qureshi's work front

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Maharani 4, Delhi Crime 3, and Jolly LLB 3, and is all set to step into production with her brother Saqib Saleem under their banner named Salim Siblings. Their first film is Baby Do Die Do, which is set to release in 2026.

