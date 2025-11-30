/Jaya Bachchan on her 'zero' relationship with the paparazzi; 'Who are these people?'

Jaya Bachchan's relationship with the paparazzi has always garnered a lot of attention on social media. The actor and politician has once again sparked a debate over the same, and netizens can't keep calm. During the We The Women event in Mumbai, the 77-year-old star spoke about the growing paparazzi culture and made it clear that her relationship with paparazzi is "zero."

What did Jaya Bachchan say?

While speaking in the panel discussion, the actress was asked about her bond with the paparazzi. To which she replied, "You know it’s very strange. My relationship with media is fantastic. I am the product of media. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media. My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people."

She further talked about their professionalism and conduct, "But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, hath mein mobile leke (they were cheap tight pants and have a mobile in their hand), they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And, the kind of comments they pass! What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? They will represent us? Just because they can get through to YouTube or whatever social platform?"

Jaya Bachchan on being unapologetic

Jaya Bachchan went on to talk about the public perception of her. She recalled being credited as one of the “most hated” celebrities online. "I said I don’t give a damn. I don’t care. You hate me? Your opinion. You are entitled. My opinion is, I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a rat and get into somebody’s house with a mobile camera."

Even before entering the event venue, she had a clash with paparazzi. Reportedly, the actress refused to stop for pictures and gave them a stern glare.

Calls out celebrities for inviting paparazzi

She also spoke about the young actors who invite the paparazzi themselves, "If you have to call photographers to the airport just to get your picture taken, then what kind of celebrity are you?" Bachchan also revealed that her grandson Agastya Nanda, who will be appearing in the upcoming film Ikkis, refuses to join social media despite peer pressure.

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has expressed her discomfort with being photographed without permission. There have been multiple occasions where the actress has asked paparazzi not to misbehave while clicking pictures. "Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Muh band rakho — photo lo, khatam."