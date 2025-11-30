/Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh dies at 80, condolences and tributes pour in

Renowned veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh, who is best known for comedic roles, has reportedly passed away at the age of 80. The legendary actor breathed his last at Kidwai Hospital. Let's delve into the exact reason behind his death. Condolences and tributes, too, started pouring in from the industry.

The exact cause of MS Umesh's death

According to reports, he passed away in the hospital after his battle with liver cancer. Soon after the news of his passing spread, many took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the actor.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure GoK, MB Patil took to his X handle and wrote, "The sad news of the passing of M.S. Umesh, the renowned comedy artist of Kannada cinema, is heartbreaking. His artistic career, which began on the stage, extended to cinema and television, where he created his own unique mark and won the hearts of audiences. His role as "Sithapathi" in the film Gooli Maali Radhakrishna is unforgettable. May M.S. Umesh's soul attain eternal peace, and I pray to the Supreme Being to grant strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow."

State Women Commission President Dr Nagalakshmi also wrote on X, "I am saddened to learn of the news that Shri M.S. Umesh, a senior artist of the Kannada film industry, is no more. The artistic service rendered by Shriyutha, who had left an indelible mark on the minds of the people of the state through his humor-filled performances, will remain eternally alive."

Another X user wrote, "Rest in peace, MS Umesh, sir."

All about MS Umesh

Born in 1945 in Mysore, MS Umesh had a passion for the stage from birth. Umesh played child roles with great enthusiasm. He was encouraged to act in child roles by showing a desire to create a mood according to the scene.

K. Hirannaiah Mitra Mandali's Jagajyothi Basaveshwara play written by A.N.Kr. was Umesh's first experience. Before this, he had played the role of Bijjala's son in several plays. He also got child actor roles in Gubbi Veeranna's company. Masti, who appreciated his performance as Prahlada in the Dashavatara play, gave him a salary of ten rupees. Gubbi Veeranna was the teacher who taught him acting and gave him stage education when he was a child. Umesh also played a role as a child actor in M.C. Mahadeva Swamy's Kannada Theatres Company.

Umesh has received numerous awards, including the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as

'Thimmarai' in the three-part film 'Kathasangama', Munitai, the Natak Akademi Award in 1994, and the Mahanagara Palike Award in 1997.