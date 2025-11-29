/'Turkey roast, mashed potatoes, and dessert...' What was in Sean Diddy Combs Thanksgiving meals to fellow inmates

Sean Combs, Diddy, is currently at FCI Fort Dix, New Jersey. While he does not have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, he made sure that his fellow inmates had a good holiday, as he organised a special meal for them.

Combs, who is serving a four-year sentence, shared with TMZ that he worked with an internal group called Bankroll Bosses to prepare the meals.

The rapper has told through his raps that, “Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the special day meal, he and others bought food from the commissary and spent two days preparing it. They distributed it to every housing unit at Fort Dix.

As for the menu, which is always the highlight of the festival, they had turkey roast, mashed potatoes,

corn, and dessert. They had limited resources and had to cook food for many people, so they used ID cards for cutting and had no access to stoves or microwaves.

B.I., a former gang leader who helped in organising the festival meal, says, “We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything.”

After staying at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, the singer moved to the New Jersey prison in October, where he is now acclimating to the new environment and people.

Speaking of the same, he said,“There’s a lot of misinterpretations about prison. There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It’s nothing but a positive thing,” adding, “It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place.”

The news of Sean's Thanksgiving meal comes after the first photo of the singer went viral after he was convicted of sex crimes. In the photo, shared by TMZ, Combs is wearing a dark blue jacket with a beanie.