/Mortgaged house, Rs 400 in account: When Anupam Kher was, 'almost bankrupt'

Anupam Kher is one of the actors who never shies away from telling his stories of hard work, his tough phase, and much more. Kher, who is 70 years old, believes age is just a number as he continues to be one of the busiest actors, with a slate of films he is working on. Not just this, the actor is also very active on social media, where he shares his day-to-day life activities, from gym sessions to exploring new places and life experiences.

Recently, Kher shared the tough phase of his life when he almost went bankrupt and had only Rs 400 left in his account.

When Anupam Kher shared his story of almost going bankrupt

At the age of 28, Kher’s acting journey began with Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Saaransh, and much to everyone’s surprise, he played the role of a retired old man, proving his acting prowess. Decades have passed, and the actor has now acted in over 500 films.

During his appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish, the actor recalled how there was a time in his life when he almost went bankrupt while trying to become a TV tycoon in 2004.



Speaking of his challenging financial phase, the actor said, “In 2004, I had almost gone bankrupt because I wanted to become a TV tycoon.”

Explaining further, the actor shared, “We were borrowing money. And I was the first person in my family to ever see Rs 10,000 at once in our family’s 100-year existence. The interest kept mounting and it went so high that my chartered accountant told me we were on the verge of bankruptcy because there was only Rs 400 left in the bank. Both my house and office were mortgaged.”



Recalling that time, Anupam said he was doing all the big-banner films, and everyone had an image of him as a very happening actor. However, what no one saw was his struggle. Despite the challenges, the actor continued to work, and now he is one of the well-known actors in the industry.

Speaking of his current stature, Anupam said,“Right now, I make around Rs 2 to 3 crore per film. I’m doing well.”

