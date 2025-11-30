/Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush-Kriti's film crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by Aanand L. Rai, was released in cinemas on November 28. Ever since it was released, the film has been generating significant attention amongst the audience and critics for its performance. Let's delve into knowing how much the film made on the second day at the box office.

Box office report day 2 of Tere Ishk Mein

According to a report by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 17 crore net in India on the second day. The first day of collection was Rs 16 crore, and the total collection now stands at Rs 33 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 27.92% Hindi occupancy on the second day. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (45.75%), followed by Bengaluru (39%), Pune (35.50%), and Hyderabad (34.25%). Tere Ishk Mein was released on the same day as Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq.

Tere Ishk Mein review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, Tere Ishk Mein is watchable. Dhanush plays the raging, toxic Shankar with great intensity; however, his Kundan act from Raanjhanaa was far more enjoyable. Here, the writing gives him ample scope to perform as a toxic guy, but the character itself is so annoying that you don't want to sympathise. Kriti Sanon, who has starred in films like Mimi and Do Patti, has proved her mettle as an actor and delivers well to her part. The actress is particularly good in the emotional scenes.

The review further stated, "Tere Ishk Mein comes at a time when there has been a lot of discussion around toxicity and glorification of the alpha male in films like Kabir Singh and Animal. While these films, along with Luv Ranjan’s brand of cinema that makes all women the villain and root cause of the destruction of the world, have been loved by the audience, they have also opened up discussion about how it is not okay to glorify such problematic behaviour. But Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma don’t seem to pay any heed to such discussion."

All about Tere Ishk Mein

The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein is the third collaboration with Aanand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa in 2013 and Atrangi Re in 2021. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.