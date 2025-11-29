/Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother says his son is being eliminated from industry: 'They are blatantly abusing'

Is Prithviraj Sukumaran the target of an online attack? We are not sure, but the Malayalam actor's mother says so. The actor faced a lot of flak earlier this year after the release of his movie L2: Empuraan, which he directed and acted in. However, his recent movie Vilayath Buddha, as claimed by the makers, has become the target of online trolls, and as a result, despite huge expectations, the movie is struggling at the box office.

Mallika says son Prithviraj is being targeted: ‘They are blatantly abusing him online.’

This comes days after the producer of the movie filed an FIR against a YouTube channel for allegedly spreading defamatory content against the film.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Now, Prithviraj's mother has spoken out, saying that her son is being blatantly targeted and that there is an attempt to eliminate him.



Talking to Manorama Online, Sukumaran, said,''When there is an attack on Prithviraj, there are only a few organisations or individuals who speak out against it. They are blatantly abusing him online, mostly targeting only him. Prithvi is their main target.''

Prithviraj's mother spoke about how only a few organisations are speaking for the actor. Although she did not take the name of any organisation, it was quite evident that she was referring to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), saying it should speak up and stand with the actor.



''If you ask organisations about it, nobody has any answers. The attempt is to eliminate Prithviraj as an actor from the industry, and those in the Malayalam film industry are the ones doing it. They are also unhappy with actor Thilakan's son, Shammi Thilakan, making an upward rise in Malayalam cinema,'' she added.

Saying that she has noted down the IDs of those who are carrying out cyberattacks, and if such attacks continue to happen, then she will make necessary revelations, along with with evidence.

The year 2025 began with controversy when Prithviraj faced huge backlash over how the Gujarat riots were depicted in the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, which he directed and starred in. Despite the controversy, the movie went on to earn huge numbers at the box office, becoming the second-highest grosser in Malayalam cinema.

