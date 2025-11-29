/Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's romance saga sees decent start, mints THIS much

Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by Aanand L. Rai and featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, released in cinemas on November 28. While some loved the intense chemistry performance by the duo, many disliked the toxicity, even comparing it to the Delhi air. But, despite that, the film managed to see a decent start. Let's delve into knowing exactly how much it made at the box office.

Box office report of Tere Ishk Mein on day one

According to a report by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned around Rs 16.50 crore in India net on the first day. Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 25.77% Hindi occupancy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (51%), followed by Bengaluru (32.75%), Hyderabad (31.25%), Jaipur (30.25%) and Lucknow (30.25%).

Tere Ishk Mein: Plot, cast, and more

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Apart from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Chittaranjan Tripathy, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.