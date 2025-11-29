/Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's romance saga sees decent start, mints THIS much

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The romantic musical action film was released in cinemas on November 28. Read to know how much the film earned on day one at box office.
Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by Aanand L. Rai and featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, released in cinemas on November 28. While some loved the intense chemistry performance by the duo, many disliked the toxicity, even comparing it to the Delhi air. But, despite that, the film managed to see a decent start. Let's delve into knowing exactly how much it made at the box office.
According to a report by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned around Rs 16.50 crore in India net on the first day. Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 25.77% Hindi occupancy.
The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (51%), followed by Bengaluru (32.75%), Hyderabad (31.25%), Jaipur (30.25%) and Lucknow (30.25%).
Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Apart from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Chittaranjan Tripathy, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.
As per WION's Shomini Sen, Tere Ishk Mein comes at a time when there has been a lot of discussion around toxicity and glorification of the alpha male in films like Kabir Singh and Animal. While these films, along with Luv Ranjan’s brand of cinema that makes all women the villain and root cause of the destruction of the world, have been loved by the audience, they have also opened up discussion about how it is not okay to glorify such problematic behaviour. But Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma don’t seem to pay any heed to such discussion. The duo in the past have made fun of mental health and bipolarity in Attrangi Re and compared a dwarf to a chimp in Zero, and now are glorifying toxic alpha men destroying everything around them in the name of love.