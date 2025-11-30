/Stranger Things season 5: Duffer Brothers share reason behind the casting their high school teacher in the show

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things Vol 1 finally premiered on Netflix a few days back, and since then, every individual has been going gaga over the plotline and performance by the cast. With two more volumes heading our way, many interesting details have been revealed. Did you know the Duffer Brothers, creators of the sci-fi thriller show, cast their high school teacher? Let's delve into it to know more.

Duffer Brothers on casting their high school teacher in Stranger Things season 5

Series co-creator Ross Duffer took to Instagram to reveal that he and brother Matt Duffer cast their high school drama teacher, Hope Hynes Love, in a key role in season 5 of Stranger Things as Hawkins Elementary School teacher Miss Harris.

Along with sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "High school was rough for my brother and me. But Hope saw something in us that we didn't see in ourselves. And she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years but also to move to LA and chase our dreams."

He further added, “Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please...let's prioritise the arts in school.” Netizens loved this new information and praised him for his thoughtful gesture for their teacher. One user wrote, "This is beautiful. I would cast my high school teacher as well." Another user wrote, "Thank you to this young lady who created two legends for us, the Duffer Brothers. You were created for this, and here we are. You are now an inspiration to me and to the whole world who love art. Stranger Things was the greatest and best show in history for me, and for most of us, it was a masterpiece. I wish you and all the teachers continued success." "Aww, that's so sweet of you guys to bring her!!" wrote the third user.

All about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 was released on the streaming giant Netflix. The season consists of eight episodes released in three volumes. The first volume premiered on November 26 and in India on November 27. The second volume is slated to release on December 25, while the finale is on December 31.

The cast reprising their roles are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Joe Chrest and Amybeth McNulty, among others. While Linda Hamilton, Jake Connelly and Nell Fisher are the newcomers to this current season.