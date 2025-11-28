/Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5: Here's how much time you need to watch the episodes of Vol 1

The Duffer Brothers’ creation Stranger Things returned with Season 5 Vol. 1 on 26th November 2025 (27th November in India). The new season of the much-loved show has garnered positive response from the fans, who were quick to watch the show within a few hours of its release.

With a mix of suspense, thriller elements, emotions, and more, the makers have elevated their game with stunning cinematography and VFX that feel more realistic than ever. If you haven't watched Volume 1 yet, you can check the runtime of each episode to plan your weekend binge accordingly.

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1- Runtime details of each episode

After a wait of three long years, the nerds of Stranger Things are back on the screens for the final battle with Vecna. Doing much justice with the finale season, the makers have made sure to give fans the most intense, emotional, and action-packed four episodes in the first volume of the show. If you want to binge-watch volume one, then the total time you need is 4 hours and 43 minutes to watch the first four episodes. Here, check the respective runtime of each episode.

Chapter One: The Crawl - 1 hour and 11 minutes

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler - 57 minutes

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap - 1 hour and 9 minutes

Chapter Four: Sorcerer - 1 hour and 26 minutes

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2- Release schedule

After the staggering response to Volume 1, fans are eagerly waiting for the second volume and the epic finale. Volume 2 will arrive on December 25th, Christmas night, whereas the finale will be available on the streaming giant on December 31st, New Year's Eve.

The coming holiday month will definitely be memorable, as the beloved fans of the show are being served with brand-new episodes of the show. The creators have certainly made a smart move in maintaining the curiosity among the audience. Volume 1 has already received much love from the audience, and the upcoming episodes are sure to be worth the wait.

SPOILER ALERT!

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1- Vecna's hidden motive!

The new season comes with many old faces, along with new characters, one of them is Holly Wheeler, the youngest child of Ted (Joe Chrest) and Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono), and the sister of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). She loves to read books, but the surprising turn comes when her teacher finds her talking to an imaginary person.

The imaginary friend with whom Holly is spending her time is none other than Vecna, who is only visible to Holly as of Mr Whatsit, inspired by a favourite character in a book named “A Wrinkle in Time.” The sudden twist of Vecna's appearance in the human world is revealed after Demogorgon takes Holly into the Upside Down. When Mike and Nancy are on a mission to find their sister, they discover that Mr Whatsit, who seems harmless and gentle, is actually Vecna.