Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, finally revealed their baby girl’s name in the most adorable way on social media. Scroll to check the sweet picture of the family of three.
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally shared a first picture of their newborn baby, without revealing her face, obviously. Along with the picture, they've also revealed their little one's name.
Months after welcoming their baby girl, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally revealed her name, Saraayah Malhotra.
In a joint Instagram post, they shared a picture showing their baby girl's tiny feet, presumably held by them.
The caption reads, "From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess Saraayah Malhotra"
Fans and well-wishers are thrilled, pouring their blessings on the couple and their baby girl.
The name Saraayah appears to be inspired by the word 'Saraya', and it generally means princess. The spelling may differ across cultures and places. For example, in Hebrew, Sarayah means "princess" or "noblewoman". In Arabic, the spelling differs as Sariah, but the meaning remains the same, "princess" or "noblewoman".
The War 2 actress gave birth to her and Sidharth's first child on July 15th, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with
a pink announcement card that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." The post was tagged with folded hands, heart, and evil eye emojis.
The love story of the Bollywood stars began while shooting for their movie Shershaah. From then on, the two were often spotted together at multiple events. Netizens loved their on-screen chemistry, but off-screen, their relationship remained quite private until the day of their wedding was revealed.
After years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy royal ceremony on February 7th, 2023, in a low-key ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.