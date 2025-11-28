/Latest Friday OTT Releases (November 28, 2025): Aaryan, Left Handed Girl, Raktabeej 2- Watch these 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar

This Friday, November 28, 2025, OTT platforms are lined up with a mix of thrillers, action, emotional stories, and light entertainment. From a tense Tamil thriller, Aaryan, to an emotional family drama, Left-Handed Girl. The day will definitely sort out all your doubts about what to binge this upcoming weekend. The all-around entertainment is coming your way, with something for every kind of audience.

List of Friday OTT releases (28th November 2025)

Take a look at the list of the Friday OTT releases packed with thrillers, action, and heartfelt family drama that promise to excite in every way.

Aaryan

Where to watch: Netflix



A Tamil thriller about a struggling writer who decides to hijack a TV show to announce his master plan to conduct a perfect crime in five days. He threatens the police officer and the live viewers who watch the TV show.

Raktabeej 2

Where to watch: ZEE5



A Bengali political thriller follows a senior Intelligence Bureau agent, Pankaj Singha, along with the cop named Sanjukta Mitra. Both are on a hunt for a new terrorist who is on the verge of planning a mastermind of a cross-border attack.

The Pet Detective

Where to watch: ZEE5



A Malayalam comedy film centres on a failed investigator named Tony Jose Alula, who takes a missing-pet case. The dramatic turn comes when the case quickly becomes complicated when he accidentally comes in contact with dangerous criminals and an international crime case.

Left‑Handed Girl

Where to watch: Netflix



A Taiwanese drama shows a heartfelt family story of a mother and her two daughters. Together, they started to run a night-market stall, but tensions rose when the family became worried about the younger daughter, who commonly uses her left hand, which is said to be a devil's hand from her grandfather's perspective.

Born Hungry

Where to watch: JioHotstar



The documentary follows the life journey of chef Sash Simpson. It explores his early life in India and, after being adopted by a Canadian family, his return to India to find out about his biological family and reconnect with his roots.

Regai

Where to watch: ZEE5



A crime thriller inspired by Rajesh Kumar’s works follows SI Vetri, who finds a severed human hand hidden inside a block of melting ice in the cart. The investigation unfolds many mysterious plots, which include missing victims, illegal medical experiments, and a dangerous criminal network.