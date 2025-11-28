/Latest Friday OTT Releases (November 28, 2025): Aaryan, Left Handed Girl, Raktabeej 2- Watch these 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Friday's OTT release lineup features a mix of thrillers, suspense, and emotional family stories. From the heartfelt drama Left-Handed Girl, which earned its spot in the 98th Academy Awards, to the Tamil thriller Aaryan, a diverse range of entertainment is headed your way.
This Friday, November 28, 2025, OTT platforms are lined up with a mix of thrillers, action, emotional stories, and light entertainment. From a tense Tamil thriller, Aaryan, to an emotional family drama, Left-Handed Girl. The day will definitely sort out all your doubts about what to binge this upcoming weekend. The all-around entertainment is coming your way, with something for every kind of audience.
Take a look at the list of the Friday OTT releases packed with thrillers, action, and heartfelt family drama that promise to excite in every way.
Where to watch: Netflix
A Tamil thriller about a struggling writer who decides to hijack a TV show to announce his master plan to conduct a perfect crime in five days. He threatens the police officer and the live viewers who watch the TV show.
Also Read: Palaash Muchhal's picture with choreographer goes viral amid wedding postponement with Smriti Mandhana
Where to watch: ZEE5
A Bengali political thriller follows a senior Intelligence Bureau agent, Pankaj Singha, along with the cop named Sanjukta Mitra. Both are on a hunt for a new terrorist who is on the verge of planning a mastermind of a cross-border attack.
Where to watch: ZEE5
A Malayalam comedy film centres on a failed investigator named Tony Jose Alula, who takes a missing-pet case. The dramatic turn comes when the case quickly becomes complicated when he accidentally comes in contact with dangerous criminals and an international crime case.
Where to watch: Netflix
A Taiwanese drama shows a heartfelt family story of a mother and her two daughters. Together, they started to run a night-market stall, but tensions rose when the family became worried about the younger daughter, who commonly uses her left hand, which is said to be a devil's hand from her grandfather's perspective.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The documentary follows the life journey of chef Sash Simpson. It explores his early life in India and, after being adopted by a Canadian family, his return to India to find out about his biological family and reconnect with his roots.
Also Read: Miss Universe 2025: US, Mexico, India, Philippines- countries with the most Miss Universe winners
Where to watch: ZEE5
A crime thriller inspired by Rajesh Kumar’s works follows SI Vetri, who finds a severed human hand hidden inside a block of melting ice in the cart. The investigation unfolds many mysterious plots, which include missing victims, illegal medical experiments, and a dangerous criminal network.