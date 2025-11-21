/Miss Universe 2025: US, India, Philippines- Countries with the most Miss Universe winners

The dynamics have changed. Mexico is now sharing the position with the Philippines in the fourth position. Earlier, holding 3 Miss Universe crowns, Mexico has now added a fourth one with the win of Fatima Bosch in 2025. With this win, Mexico shines on the global stage, marking its place in the top 7 successful countries in Miss Universe history. In the past, the winners were (1991) Lupita Jones, (2010) Ximena Navarrete and (2020) Andrea Meza.