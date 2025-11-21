/Miss Universe 2025: US, India, Philippines- Countries with the most Miss Universe winners

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant has concluded. Fatima Bosch from Mexico won the title of Miss Universe 2025, followed by Thailand and Venezuela in second and third position, respectively. Take a look at the countries with the most Miss Universe titles.
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch won Miss Universe 2025. Showcasing her talent and versatility finally made her achieve the crown. Her victory places her country at the top, celebrating not only her triumph but also Mexico’s leading reputation. Let’s dive into more details and see which country reigns the most in the Miss Universe beauty pageant.
The United States leads the Miss Universe bagging nine titles. The country won its first crown in 1954, with Miriam Stevenson becoming the first American to win Miss Universe. After her, the list was followed as (1956) Carol Morris, (1960) Linda Bement, (1967) Sylvia Louise Hitchcock, (1980) Shawn Weatherly, (1995) Chelsi Smith, (1997) Brook Lee, (2012) Olivia Culpo and (2022) R’Bonney Nola Gabriel.
Venezuela holds the second position with a total of seven Miss Universe titles. The country won its first crown in 1979 with Maritza Sayalero. The victory opened the door for Venezuela’s continued success in the beauty pageant competition, followed by a list of titleholders such as (1981) Irene Saez, (1986) Barbara Palacios, (1996) Alicia Machado, (2008) Dayana Mendoza, (2009) Stefania Fernandez and (2013) Gabriela Isler.
Puerto Rico garnered the third place in the country with 5 titleholders. In 1970, Marisol Malaret won the crown for the first time, and after her, the list is followed by (1985) Deborah Carthy-Deu, (1993) Dayanara Torres, (2001) Denise M. Quinones, and (2006) Zuleyka Rivera.
The fourth country is the Philippines, with a total of four crowns. In 1969, Gloria Diaz earned the country's first Miss Universe title, followed by three more wins. Margarita Moran won in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.
The dynamics have changed. Mexico is now sharing the position with the Philippines in the fourth position. Earlier, holding 3 Miss Universe crowns, Mexico has now added a fourth one with the win of Fatima Bosch in 2025. With this win, Mexico shines on the global stage, marking its place in the top 7 successful countries in Miss Universe history. In the past, the winners were (1991) Lupita Jones, (2010) Ximena Navarrete and (2020) Andrea Meza.
India holds the fifth position with three titles. The first was won by Sushmita Sen in 1994. After her, Lara Dutta achieved the crown in 2000, and in 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu secured the country’s third-place with the Miss Universe title.
South Africa has a total of 3 Miss Universe wins. The country won its first crown in 1978 with Margaret Gardiner. After a long wait, South Africa claimed the title again in 2017 with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and once more in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi brought the crown home.