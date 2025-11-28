/Palaash Muchhal's picture with choreographer goes viral amid wedding postponement with Smriti Mandhana

Music composer Palaash Muchhal and Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony on November 23. But ever since the wedding had to be put on hold due to medical reasons her father faced, social media has been rife with several speculations. A controversy has emerged in which leaked chats of the musician have hinted at him cheating on Smriti. Amid this, a picture of Palaash and the wedding choreographer is now going viral. Let's delve into it to know more.

Viral picture of the choreographer with Palaash Muchhal

A post shared by an X user showcased Palaash with his wedding choreographer, with many thinking now he might have been allegedly involved right before his wedding to Smriti. In one of the pictures, Bosco Martis is also seen, which suggests that the choreographer is part of the Bosco Martis team who was looking over the choreography in the pre-wedding functions.

As per the same post on X, the name of the choreographer is Nandika Diwedi. Her Insta bio describes her as a personal instructor and choreographer. A picture of Palaash Muchhal with a choreographer has surfaced on social media.

Initially, the music composer and the cricketer were going to get married on November 23 in Sangli, but it was postponed due to Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana's, sudden health scare. But recently, the narrative changed after rumours spread that Muchhal allegedly "cheated" on the cricketer.

All about the rumoured controversy surrounding the wedding postponement of Palaash Machhan and Smriti Mandhana

The controversy erupted when, soon after the postponement of the wedding, screenshots of Muchhal's alleged flirty chats with a woman named Mary D'Costa went viral. Though not verified, fans started speculating that the wedding was not postponed but cancelled due to the alleged infidelity.

Adding to the fire, some old photos of Palaash proposing to his ex-girlfriend, Birva Shah, have been circulating online recently, and netizens can't stop talking about it. In the 2017 images, the composer can be seen on one knee in a tuxedo surrounded by elaborate decoration with rose petals, candles, and balloons. Apparently, he was proposing to Shah for marriage, and fans have highlighted the similarities with his recent proposal to Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium.

The rumours intensified after fans noticed that the cricketer quietly removed her engagement video and other wedding-related posts from Instagram. Reportedly, her teammates have also removed the wedding-related images and reels from their social media.