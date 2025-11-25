/Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana? His 'flirty chats' goes viral after wedding postponed

When the internet was abuzz over Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal's wedding festivities, shocking news of their wedding delay broke. Earlier, it was reported that Smriti's father's sudden health scare was the reason behind the delay. Later, the news of Palaash's hospitalisation also happened.

Amidst the speculation, screenshots of chats allegedly of Palaash have gone viral, with several netizens claiming that the music composer cheated on the cricketer. The controversy erupted days after the wedding, which was set to take place on Nov 23, was abruptly postponed.

Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana?

Amid the news of her father's hospitalisation, Indian star cricketer Mandhana has deleted all Instagram posts from her pre-wedding celebrations. This led many to suspect something was amiss. The news of cheating gained momentum after the screenshots of chats allegedly between Palaash and an unidentified woman went viral.

This move comes after her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised on her wedding day due to ill health, followed by a brief hospitalisation of, Palaash. As speculation about trouble between the couple gained momentum, his sister, singer Palak Muchhal, stepped in to defend him publicly.

Amid all, a woman named Mary D'Costa has shared screengrabs of her chat allegedly with Palaash on her Instagram stories. The screenshots of the IG chat show the girl is having a chat, allegedly with Palaash, who is inviting her for a swim and is talking about the long-distance relationship status.

In the chat, Palaash allegedly shares how he only meets Mandhana once in a few months, and it's hectic for him to be on her tours.

Ignoring questions about his relationship, Palash allegedly got flirty with a woman, asking her for a swim and spa at Mumbai's Versova beach around 5 am. As expected, screenshots of the chat have gone viral, with netizens slamming Palash for allegedly cheating on Smriti Mandhana.

However, the girl, who allegedly shared the screenshot, has deleted the post.

Expressing anger over Palaash's alleged chat with the women, one user wrote,''Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana. Yes it's f**king true, these are Screenshots of him dming a girl on Instagram. That girl exposed him right after this wedding fiasco. Going by these Screenshots it's very much clear how scumbag & cheater of a person he is!!''

Another user wrote,''Did he really cheat on her ??? What's the audacity !!

I admired them, but I broke my heat as well !!PALAASH MUCHHAL you cheater !!'

A section on social media has also come out in support of Palash, saying he shouldn't be put on trial on social media without any official confirmation of allegations.