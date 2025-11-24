/Smriti Mandhana wedding: Groom-to-be Palash Muchhal rushed to hospital amid cricketer’s father’s medical emergency

Indian women’s cricket team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s husband-to-be and music composer Palash Muchhal had to be taken to the hospital on Sunday evening after his condition deteriorated due to a viral infection and increased acidity. According to reports, Palash’s condition was not considered serious, and he was discharged shortly after receiving treatment, returning to the hotel the same evening.

The news comes hours after it was reported that Palash and Smriti’s wedding ceremony had to be called off on Sunday after her father suffered a medical emergency.

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding celebration halted

Smriti and Palash were scheduled to marry on Sunday. However, the wedding had to be postponed indefinitely after Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, developed chest-pain symptoms resembling a heart attack at the venue.

An ambulance was rushed to the spot, and he was admitted to a local hospital soon after. The sudden emergency brought the festivities to a complete halt as Smriti refused to proceed with her wedding in her father’s absence.

Doctors later confirmed that he suffered symptoms of angina pectoris, a condition associated with coronary heart disease.

“He suffered angina around 1.30 pm and was admitted to our hospital at 2.15 pm. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit… we will run further tests on Monday before deciding whether angiography is required,” said Naman Shah, neuro physician and chairman of Sarvhit Hospital and Clinical Research Centre.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding