/Palak Muchhal on brother Palash’s wedding postponement with Smriti Mandhana; requests privacy during 'this sensitive time'

Palak Muchhal has finally addressed the postponement of her brother Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding. The playback singer has requested to respect both families' privacy during the sensitive time. Initially, the wedding was set to happen in Sangli, Maharashtra, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, but was postponed due to a medical emergency. The cricketer's father, Shriniwas Mandhana, had fallen ill on the morning of the wedding.

Palak Muchhal addresses the matter

Taking to the Instagram story, Palak said, "Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time."

The post quickly went viral, and fans are praying for Mandhana's father's recovery.

What actually happened?

Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana’s manager, had earlier revealed that the cricketer’s father's health deteriorated on Sunday morning, "Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation."

He further added, "You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage… is indefinitely postponed. The doctor has said he will have to stay in the hospital until he recovers."

Palash Muchhal also fell ill

Amid Mandhana's father's health issues, the groom-to-be, Palash Muchhal’s also fell ill. As per reports, the music composer was rushed to the hospital due to a viral infection and acidity. Later, he was discharged after receiving treatment.

Smriti Mandhana removes wedding posts from social media