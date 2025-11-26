/Palash Muchhal's old proposal to ex-girlfriend goes viral after wedding with Smriti Mandhana gets postponed

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have been a topic of conversation on social media for over a week. What started as a grand wedding celebration has turned into speculations and allegations after their highly anticipated wedding was postponed. Initially, the music composer and the cricketer were going to get married on November 23 in Sangli, but it was postponed due to Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana's, sudden health scare.

Earlier, fans believed that the delay in their wedding was due to medical reasons, but recently the narrative changed after rumours spread that Muchhal allegedly "cheated" on the cricketer.

What's the controversy?

The controversy sparked after screenshots of Muchhal's alleged flirtatious chats with a woman named Mary D’Costa went viral. Though not verified, fans started speculating that the wedding was not postponed but cancelled due to alleged infidelity.

Adding to the fire, some old photos of Palash proposing to his ex-girlfriend, Birva Shah, have been circulating online recently, and netizens can't stop talking about it. In the 2017 images, the composer can be seen on one knee in a tuxedo surrounded by elaborate decoration with rose petals, candles, and balloons. Apparently, he was proposing Shah for marriage, and fans have highlighted the similarities with his recent proposal to Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium.

Talking about the photos, one user wrote, "This girl was living the dream - world champion fiance, fairytale proposal - and now this heartbreak?" Another said, “A relationship fails when one person treats marriage like an option. Palash needs to grow up!”

Did Mandhana delete her engagement photos?

The rumours intensified after fans noticed that the cricketer quietly removed her engagement video and other wedding-related posts from Instagram. Reportedly, her teammates have also removed the wedding-related images and reels from their social media.

Amid the controversy, Palash Muchhal’s mother, Amita Muchhal, told Hindustan Times, "Palash is very emotionally attached to Smriti’s father. Their relationship is even closer than Smriti–Palash’s chemistry," adding that he was also hospitalized for stress and exhaustion.