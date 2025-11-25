/Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film gets U/A certificate with ZERO cuts

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is the next emotional romantic drama that fans are eagerly waiting to watch. The movie's trailer, teaser, and poster have already generated buzz, showcasing a high-octane mix of emotions, drama, and intense love.

The film has received a U/A rating from the CBFC with minor corrections and is set to hit theatres this week.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tere Ishk Mein is an AR Rahman musical, featuring a soul-stirring soundtrack that's already captivating audiences.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Tere Ishk Mein gets clearance from CBFC

The trailer released gives a glimpse of Shankar and Mukti, the two lovers and their troubled past and doomed love story. On the censorship front, the process was smooth.

The Central Board of Film Certification did not ask for any visual cuts and left the intense romantic and action sequences untouched. Only a dialogue featuring one word was modified. With that change incorporated, the film received a U/A 16+ certificate on November 24.

What is the runtime of Tere Ishk Mein?

Set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, the certificate also confirms a runtime of 169.17 minutes, which totals 2 hours, 49 minutes and 17 seconds.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.