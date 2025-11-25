/Ranbir Kapoor to reunite with Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Actor joins Prabhas in Spirit for a cameo: Report

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit has been making a buzz since its announcement. After months of speculation, finally the cast is confirmed, and the filming began on Sunday, November 23, 2025, with a muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad. Led by Prabhas, it is said to be one of the biggest films in the industry. But there has been another rumour surfacing on social media: Is Ranbir Kapoor a part of Spirit with a special cameo?

Rumours around Ranbir Kapoor's cameo

As per a report by the Deccan Chronicle, Kapoor is said to make a special appearance in Spirit. Vanga and the actor have given one of 2023’s biggest hits, Animal, together. Reportedly, the cameo could be a “historic” moment for Indian cinema.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas." The speculations have sent the fans into a frenzy.

Stars present at the Muhurat ceremony

The Muhurat puja of Spirit on Sunday was a star-studded affair attended by Megastar Chiranjeevi. Director Vanga later said, "Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir… your gesture is unforgettable - we all love you."

Alongside Chiranjeevi, Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, actress Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj, and other cast members were also present at the launch. Amid the buzz for hiding Prabhas' look at the event, the director shared a photo of the star holding the clapboard, "Dear fans… I thought PRABHAS anna’s hands were enough to EXCITE YOU ALL… So on this muhurath day, I’m posting this for you — with gratitude and love. SPIRIT."

About the controversy relating to Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo buzz comes amid months of controversy about Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit. Reportedly, the conflict began over scheduling disagreements regarding an eight-hour workday. The actress later stepped away from Kalki 2898 AD 2 as well.

Later, Triptii Dimri, who rose to fame during Animal, replaced Padukone. As per reports, Prabhas is playing the role of a fierce police officer, and the film is said to be loaded with Vanga's grit and emotion, and fans can't wait to witness the grand film.