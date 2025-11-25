Celina Jaitly accuses her husband Peter Haag for physical abuse: All we know about her 14 year marriage, children and career

Bollywood actress and a model, Celina Jaitly, went to the Mumbai court as she took legal action against her husband, Peter Haag. She has accused her husband, Peter Haag, of emotional and physical abuse. They have been married for 14 years.

Celina Jaitly files a domestic violence case against Husband, Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly, former Femina Miss India 2001 and a Bollywood actress, has filed a domestic violence complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, against her spouse, an Austrian national, Peter Haag, who is a businessman. The actress accuses Haag of consistent physical, sexual and verbal abuse to the extent that she was forced to flee their home in Austria in the middle of the night, leaving her three children, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jaitly has also claimed that she has been continuously demeaned by her husband with racist and derogatory remarks, calling her his "maidservant" and saying she “looked like his maid”

In her plea, Jaitly is seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh from her husband. and a compensation of Rs 50 crore. Reportedly, in the plea, she has mentioned that Peter has ‘completely blocked her access to the children,' who are currently with him in Austria.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag's 14 years of marriage

After a brief period of dating, Jaitly tied the knot with her beau, Peter Haag, in Mumbai in a low-key ceremony. Their marriage was also registered in Austria. Jaitly gave birth to twin boys named Winston and Viraaj in 2012.Then in 2017, the couple had another set of twins, but unfortunately, one of them passed away shortly after birth.

In a long marriage of 14 years of marriage, Jaitly shifted her focus to her family and children and stayed away from the limelight for years.

About Celina Jaitly's acting career

After working in a mobile phone company in Kolkata, Celina's journey in showbiz started after she earned the title of Femina Miss India 2001. Following this big win, she went on to gain more popularity when she bagged 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001. After appearing in a few music videos, she transitioned to acting and made her debut in 2003 with Feroz Khan's Janasheen.

In her career, she went on to appear in films like No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Thank You, and Apna Sapna Money Money.