/Tale of Nine Tailed actress Jo Bo Ah announces pregnancy; agency issues statement

Renowned South Korean actress Jo Bo Ah, who has been part of shows including Tale of the Nine Tailed, Military Prosecutor, and Destined With You, among others, has given a major treat to her fans by sharing the news of her pregnancy. Her agency XYZ studio released a statement in regard to this.

Jo Bo Ah to embrace motherhood, agency confirms it

According to reports, the agency of Jo Bo Ah confirmed that the actress is pregnant. They stated, "A

Precious new life has come to Jo Bo Ah. We kindly ask you for your warm support and blessings as you watch over her. We ask for your understanding that we cannot disclose further details, such as the due date. We would like to express our deep gratitude to everyone who has always shown Jo Bo Ah love and support, and she plans to repay it with great acting after her return."

The announcement of her pregnancy reportedly comes just over a year after her marriage. She tied the knot with a non-celebrity last year in October.

All about Jo Bo Ah

Born in Seongnae-dong, Seoul, South Korea, Jo graduated from Sungkyunkwan University, majoring in performing arts. She has a younger sister and is part of the Changnyeong Jo clan.

She made her acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the daily sitcom I Live in Cheongdam-dong on cable channel JTBC. This was followed by a hosting gig on the audition programme Made in U (also on JTBC) and an appearance in the Korean-Japanese co-production Koisuru Maison Rainbow Rose.