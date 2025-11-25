/Scarlett Johansson to headline new Exorcist film? Here's what we know

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson rose to stardom after starring in several Marvel movies. The actress who has worked in several genres is now on another level. Reportedly, Scarlett will be joining the horror franchise, i.e., will be headlining the next Exorcist film. Let's delve into knowing more about the upcoming film.

Scarlett Johansson to be part of new Exorcist film?

According to reports, Scarlett is set to star in the upcoming installment of the Exorcist film series, with Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster producing the project. Reportedly, Mike Flanagan will be directing the project, who is best known for his works that include The Life of Chuck and Doctor Sleep, among others.

This is the latest attempt by Blumhouse and Universal to revive the horror franchise, which reportedly follows the companies' effort to launch a franchise with 2023's The Exorcist: Believer. David Robinson is producing for Morgan Creek Entertainment, while Jason Blum and Ryan Turek serve as producer and executive producer, respectively, for Blumhouse.

All about the original Exorcist film

The Exorcist is a 1973 American supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay by William Peter Blatty, based on his 1971 novel.

The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair and follows the demonic possession of a young girl and the attempt to rescue her through an exorcism by two Catholic priests.