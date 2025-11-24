/German actor Udo Kier, best known for Blade and The Secret Agent dies at 81

Renowned German actor Udo Kier is known as a character actor and for featuring in supporting roles throughout Europe and the Americas. He collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers such as Lars von Trier, Gus Van Sant, Werner Herzog, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, and Walerian Borowczyk. The veteran star passed away at the age of 81. Condolences and tributes poured in from fans.

What is the exact cause of death of Udo Kier?

As per a report by Variety, Udo Kier's partner, artist Delbert McBride, confirmed his death but has not cited the exact cause of death. Photographer Michael Childers also shared in a Facebook post that his "good friend of 60 years" died at Eisenhower Health Hospital in Palm Springs, California.

All about Udo Kier

Born on October 14, 1944, in Cologne, Udo Kier was born and was bombed by the Allies of World War II moments after his birth, and he and his mother had to be dug out of the rubble. He moved to London, England, at the age of 18 to learn English.

In 1966, Kier was cast in the lead role for the film Road to Saint Tropez. An early starring role in Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) led to a string of art-house, low-budget, and mainstream horror films, including a number of vampire-themed pictures: Die Einsteiger (1985), Blade (1998), Modern Vampires (1998), Shadow of the Vampire (2000), Dracula 3000 (2004), and BloodRayne (2005).

His most famous Hollywood roles include his appearances as Ron Camp in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), Curly in Barb Wire, a NASA flight psychologist in Armageddon, the villainous Lorenzini in The Adventures of Pinocchio and its 1999 sequel The New Adventures of Pinocchio, and Ralfi in the film Johnny Mnemonic.