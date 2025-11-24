/Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol: Bollywood stars who rejected films that became box-office hits

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan, many Bollywood stars have stepped back from the iconic roles in the movies, which later became a massive hit in Indian cinema.
Bollywood is filled with glamour, lights, camera, and action. But do you know that behind every box-office hit, there is something hidden? Many Bollywood celebrities have rejected films that later became massive hits in Indian cinema. Let’s uncover the hidden truths and discover which movies or roles these stars once said “no” to.
Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Rancho in Rajkumar Hirani’s film 3 Idiots. The actor revealed that he had to take a step back from the script due to scheduling issues and prior injuries. As a result, Rajkumar Hirani went ahead with taking Aamir Khan for the role.
Kareena Kapoor was primarily cast as the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Due to her conflict with the timing schedule, she had to back out of the movie. Eventually, Deepika Padukone was cast as her replacement and garnered much popularity, which led the movie to become a blockbuster hit.
Abbas–Mustan's Baazigar first choice was Salman Khan. Later, he turned it down because he didn't want to play a negative character in his initial career days. The role was shifted to Shah Rukh Khan, who then rose to the stars of success.
Kajol was chosen for the role of Zaara in the film Veer-Zaara, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, due to her rushed hours, she was unable to take on the role and declined it. After Kajol stepped back, the role was offered to Preity Zinta, who achieved acclaim for her performance.
Often known as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Akshay Kumar rejected the role of the iconic Milkha Singh in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. According to reports, he stepped back from the project because he had already committed to other films at the time. The role was then offered to Farhan Akhtar, who took the film to great heights.