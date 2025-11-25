/Will Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine? The actor says, 'I’m never saying...'

There's good news for the Wolverine fans, because Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has hinted at the possibility of returning to Avengers: Doomsday. Since the news surfaced on social media, Marvel fans can't stop talking about it. Earlier in 2017, the 57-year-old star had announced his retirement from the character after Logan, but now it seems he is coming back as everyone's favourite Wolverine.

What did Hugh Jackman reveal?

Recently, on The Graham Norton Show, Jackman was asked if he would ever reprise his iconic role. With a smile, he replied, "Maybe." As the studio was filled with loud cheer, he added, "I’m never saying ‘never’ ever again… I did mean it until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years."

He also talked about Marvel recreating him digitally. “I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!”

Jackman as Wolverine

The journey of Jackman playing Wolverine began with X-Men (2000), and since then, he has featured in the iconic role across multiple movies. His last full appearance was in Logan (2017) and was also seen as a variant of the character in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year with $1.3 billion worldwide.

X-Men cast in Avengers: Doomsday

The rumours started when many of his former X-Men co-stars were confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, which is directed by Shawn Levy. Releasing in December 2026, the cast includes Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit).

Earlier, during the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, Jackman had said that watching the first Deadpool film made him rethink his retirement. "I rang Ryan [Reynolds]… and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I hadn’t rung my agent or anyone," he told Fandango.

In another interview, when asked about appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, Jackman said, "When you say ‘appear,’ more like dominate and destroy every other character-I'm kidding… I have nothing to add."