/International Emmy Awards 2025: Check out the full list of winners

India’s Diljit Dosanjh lost to Spanish actor Oriol Pla in the Best Actor category on Monday night at the 53rd International Emmy Awards. The two actors were nominated for their work in the Best Actor mini-series/movies category.

The International Emmy Awards 2025 unveiled its full list of winners, honouring the finest achievements in television from across the world.

Netflix India’s film Amar Singh Chamkila fetched two nominations this year. The film’s director, Imtiaz Ali and Dosanjh walked the red carpet on Monday evening and are attending the awards night in New York.

This year’s ceremony marked yet another milestone for the global entertainment industry, celebrating powerful storytelling, standout performances and groundbreaking factual reporting. This year,64 nominees from 26 countries are in the spotlight.

Here's the list of winners of the International Emmy Awards 2025:

Arts Programming: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days (Japan)

Best Performance by an Actor: Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [“I, Addict”] (Spain)

Best Performance by an Actress: Anna Maxwell Martin in Until I Kill You (United Kingdom)

Comedy: Ludwig (United Kingdom)

Current Affairs: Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza

Documentary: Hell Jumper (United Kingdom)

Drama Series: Rivals (United KIngdom)

Kids: Animation: Bluey (Australia)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR? [“On Fritzi’s Traces – What Was It Like in the GDR?”] (Germany)

Kids: Live-Action: Fallen (United Kingdom)

News : Gaza, Search for Life (Qatar) (Al Jazeera Arabic Programs Directorate)

Non-Scripted Entertainment: Shaolin Heroes (Denmark)

Short-Form Series: La médiatrice [“The Mediator”] (Canada)

Sports Documentary: It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football (Spain)

Telenovela : Deha [“The Good & The Bad”] (Türkiye)