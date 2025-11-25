/International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and more- Best dressed on red carpet

Aasif Hakim Mandviwala, known professionally as Aasif Mandvi, is a British actor. His television work includes the HBO comedy series The Brink and the CBS/Paramount+ psychological drama Evil. He arrived with his wife, Shaifali Puri. The duo had colour-coordinated their outfits with black and white for the red carpet. Aasif was sporting a unique outfit, i.e., an all-black ensemble in which the bottom pairing is with a skirt. While his wife was in a shimmery white ensemble co-ord set.