/International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and more- Best dressed on red carpet

As the 53rd International Emmys kicked off in New York, stars including Diljit Dosanjh, Shalini Passi and Imtiaz Ali dazzled on the red carpet with their unique ensembles.
The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), will honor the best in international television programming from 2024. The awards ceremony kicked off in New York City.
US actress Cassandra Freeman is best known for Inside Man (2006), Luke Cage (2016) and Atlanta (2016). The Hollywood star is looking stunning in a green one-shoulder gown with minimal accessories and make-up.
Marie-Elena Gregoire and Marie-Helene Lebau-Taschereau attend the event in an all-black ensemble. They completed the look with minimal jewellery.
The musician and actor turned heads with his swag. He is decked out in a shimmery blazer, black trousers, and a matching turban. His film Amar Singh Chamkila, which has bagged nominations, is one of the highlights at this year's Emmys.
Imtiaz Ali, who is the director of the nominated film Amar Singh Chamkila, also arrived on the red carpet in an all-black tuxedo.
The Indian philanthropist Shalini Singh Passi exuded elegance in an all-white sequined gown. The main highlight of her outfit is the accessory that she was holding, i.e., the detailed white frog clutch. She completed her look with glam makeup and shimmery dangling earrings.
Swedish actress Maria Sid is best known for her role in the Finnish satire television program Donna Paukku. The star looked stunning in an all-gold off-shoulder sequined gown and completed the look with minimal jewellery.
Mexican actress Carolina Miranda is best known for the hit Telemundo action drama Señora Acero in the role of Vicenta. The actress looked gorgeous in a gold-detailed off-the-shoulder gown. She accessorized her look with a small purse and minimal jewellery.
Aasif Hakim Mandviwala, known professionally as Aasif Mandvi, is a British actor. His television work includes the HBO comedy series The Brink and the CBS/Paramount+ psychological drama Evil. He arrived with his wife, Shaifali Puri. The duo had colour-coordinated their outfits with black and white for the red carpet. Aasif was sporting a unique outfit, i.e., an all-black ensemble in which the bottom pairing is with a skirt. While his wife was in a shimmery white ensemble co-ord set.