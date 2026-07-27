/'We are observing complete breach of agreement': CJP threatens to resume agitation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) threatened of resuming protests as early as tomorrow if cases against demonstrators are not dropped immediately. CJP's national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka accused the authorities of violating an understanding reached regarding police action against protesters.

In a post on X Ranka said that hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar, Bengal and other places, while many were facing surveillance and harassment by the police, which is a breach of trust agreed between the government and CJP.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protesters. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics," wrote Ranka on X.

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"We demand that all the FIRs against the protesters be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN," he said further.

How did CJP call off protest

The CJP called off its protests on Saturday after the third round of talks with the government and resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The first demand that the government agreed to was withdrawal of all FIRs against protesters in Delhi and elsewhere. Second is to give maximum possible compensation to the family members of the affected.